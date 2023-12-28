GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 79.2% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.6 %

V.F. stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

