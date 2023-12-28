GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $760,000 Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 45.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

