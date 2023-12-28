GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $239,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

