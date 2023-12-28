GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

