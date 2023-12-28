GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $557.11 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.30 and its 200-day moving average is $483.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

