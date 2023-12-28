GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

