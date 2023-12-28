GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 804 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

