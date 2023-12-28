GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

