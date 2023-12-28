GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.