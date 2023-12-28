GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.40. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 355,389 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $741.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

