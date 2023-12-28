GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

