GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.