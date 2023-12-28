Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 257.52% and a negative net margin of 73.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

