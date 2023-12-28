Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.32. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 191,152 shares traded.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

