Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

