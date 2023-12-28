Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 85,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

