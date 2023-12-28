Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.44

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 3692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

