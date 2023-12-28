Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,760,000.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gracell Biotechnologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.