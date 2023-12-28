Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NYSE GHC opened at $697.12 on Monday. Graham has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $702.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

