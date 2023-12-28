Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Graham Price Performance
NYSE GHC opened at $697.12 on Monday. Graham has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $702.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.09.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Graham
Institutional Trading of Graham
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.