Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Gravity Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $70.43 on Monday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gravity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.