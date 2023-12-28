Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $70.43 on Monday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

