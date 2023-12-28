Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $12.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 26.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTN opened at $8.93 on Monday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $851.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

