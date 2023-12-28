Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.