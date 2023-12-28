Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of GHL opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

