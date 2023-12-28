Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

