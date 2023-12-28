Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

