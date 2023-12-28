Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,098 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in RTX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 195,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 119.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

