H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $996,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $83.12 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

