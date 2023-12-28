Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 25.5 %

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

