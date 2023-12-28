Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $359.00.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

