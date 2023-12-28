HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

