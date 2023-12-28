HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVPH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.