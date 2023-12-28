Head to Head Survey: Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear -1,017.90% -97.70% -90.20% Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 8.51 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Signature Eyewear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

7.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Eyewear currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 302.48%.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Eyewear has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Eyewear has a beta of 58.24, meaning that its stock price is 5,724% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Eyewear beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

