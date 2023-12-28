Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.