Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

