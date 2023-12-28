Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

SWX stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

