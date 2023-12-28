Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

