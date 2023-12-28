Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

