Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,845 shares of company stock worth $739,133. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

