Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

