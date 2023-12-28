Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

