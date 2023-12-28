Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 131.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,163 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.54 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

