Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.68 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.