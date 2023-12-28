Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $286.53 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

