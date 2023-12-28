Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

