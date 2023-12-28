Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

