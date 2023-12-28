Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

