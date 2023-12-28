Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $32.79 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.