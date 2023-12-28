Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,541,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

