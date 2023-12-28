Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.