Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

