Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.